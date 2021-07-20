Pound hits more than 5-month lows as UK COVID-19 cases surge

Article content LONDON — Britain’s pound hit a more than five-month low against the dollar and traded close to a five-week low against the euro on Tuesday, as broad demand for the safe-haven dollar amid a global surge in coronavirus infections kept investors jittery. England lifted all COVID-19 social restrictions on Monday, in what local media dubbed “Freedom Day,” although looming over the end to lockdown measures was a surge in infections caused largely by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Article content COVID-19 restrictions are being implemented again in European countries after recent spikes. The global tick-up in infections sparked concern among investors at the start of the week, forcing a sell-off in stock markets and a bid for bonds and the dollar, which spurred a sharp move lower in growth-correlated currencies such as the pound. By 1450 GMT on Tuesday, sterling was 0.5% lower against the dollar at $1.3604, having hit a more than five-month low of $1.3628 in early London deals. It traded flat on the day against the euro at 86.36 pence. “‘Freedom day’ comes some time after opening the post-pandemic floodgates which led to a surge in UK economic sentiment, which suggests much of the ‘good news’ has been priced in,” said Bilal Hafeez, CEO of Macro Hive.