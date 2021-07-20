Philippine peso strengthens, Malaysian ringgit eases

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.870 109.84 -0.03

Sing dlr 1.367 1.365 -0.15

Taiwan dlr 28.047 28.06 +0.05

Korean won 1149.800 1150.4 +0.05

Baht 32.850 32.8 -0.15

Peso 50.280 50.59 +0.62

Rupiah 14540.000 14515 -0.17

Ringgit 4.235 4.222 -0.31

Yuan 6.480 6.4844 +0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.870 103.24 -6.03

Sing dlr 1.367 1.3209 -3.38

Taiwan dlr 28.047 28.483 +1.55

Korean won 1149.800 1086.20 -5.53

Baht 32.850 29.96 -8.80

Peso 50.280 48.01 -4.51

Rupiah 14540.000 14040 -3.44

Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08

Ringgit 4.235 4.0200 -5.08

Yuan 6.480 6.5283 +0.74

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

