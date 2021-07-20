Philip Morris Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Philip Morris Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – Philip Morris (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Philip Morris announced earnings per share of $1.57 on revenue of $7.59B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $7.66B.

Philip Morris shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.98% from its 52 week high of $100.94 set on June 16. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 14.21% from the start of the year.

Philip Morris follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Philip Morris’s report follows an earnings beat by PepsiCo on July 13, who reported EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $19.22B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $17.96B.

Constellation Brands B had missed expectations on June 30 with first quarter EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $2.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $2.02B.

