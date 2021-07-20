Peru’s sol recovers; Latam stocks rally

The sol had fallen to 3.9633 to the dollar after Castillo’s

Chile, where the peso snapped a three-session losing

the world’s second largest producer of the red metal, after

The sol rose 0.3% as copper prices steadied. Peru is

Pedro Castillo’s confirmation as president of the country.

some of the previous session’s severe losses on Tuesday, with

confirmation, coming close to a record low of 3.9871 after

dropping 1.4% on Monday, its worst day in more than a month.

Castillo has pledged to redraft the constitution and hike

taxes on mining firms, although he has taken a more moderate

line in recent weeks and hinted at a more market-friendly

approach.

A rise in cases of the infectious Delta variant of the

coronavirus sparked a sharp selloff across most risk-driven

assets on Monday, on fears that a global economic recovery could

be damaged.

“Growth concerns have been building in recent weeks, and it

was only a matter of time before the relentless march lower in

global yields started to be seen as a reflection of these

underlying anxieties,” Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign