Peru’s sol recovers; Latam stocks rally

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Author of the article:

Reuters

Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Most Latin American currencies recouped

some of the previous session’s severe losses on Tuesday, with

Peru’s sol erasing session losses spurred by socialist candidate

Pedro Castillo’s confirmation as president of the country.

The sol rose 0.3% as copper prices steadied. Peru is

the world’s second largest producer of the red metal, after

Chile, where the peso snapped a three-session losing

streak, rising from a near-seven-month low.

The sol had fallen to 3.9633 to the dollar after Castillo’s

confirmation, coming close to a record low of 3.9871 after

dropping 1.4% on Monday, its worst day in more than a month.

Castillo has pledged to redraft the constitution and hike

taxes on mining firms, although he has taken a more moderate

line in recent weeks and hinted at a more market-friendly

approach.

A rise in cases of the infectious Delta variant of the

coronavirus sparked a sharp selloff across most risk-driven

assets on Monday, on fears that a global economic recovery could

be damaged.

“Growth concerns have been building in recent weeks, and it

was only a matter of time before the relentless march lower in

global yields started to be seen as a reflection of these

underlying anxieties,” Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign

exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a note.

The losses pulled Latam assets further off recent peaks,

eroding gains made on hawkish central bank moves and improving

economic indicators. Latam assets have outperformed their

broader emerging market peers so far in 2021.

Brazil’s real tacked on 0.6%, after three straight

sessions of losses as the dollar moved slightly away from

over three-month highs.

As Brazil’s economy attempts to recover from the coronavirus

pandemic, the government said it planned to introduce new

welfare programs this year, after the current COVID-related

program expires in October.

Mexico’s peso underperformed, extending a near 1%

loss from Monday as COVID cases continued to rise in the

country, increasing the chances of a third wave.

Joining a global stocks rally after a bruising start to the

week, Latam stocks rose 0.4%, rising from

two-month lows.

Brazil’s Bovespa index rose 0.6% after losing 3%

over the last three sessions, while Argentina’s Merval

rose for the first time in five sessions.

Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1311.99 -0.4

MSCI LatAm 2507.40 0.38

Brazil Bovespa 125177.55 0.63

Mexico IPC 49379.58 0.58

Chile IPSA 4290.00 1.36

Argentina MerVal 63020.35 1.428

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2176 0.57

Mexico peso 20.1118 -0.20

Chile peso 757.8 0.22

Peru sol 3.9432 -0.08

Argentina peso 96.3300 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Edmund Blair and Leslie

Adler)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR