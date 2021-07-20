Peloton to offer free workout classes to UnitedHealth’s members for a year

Article content

Interactive fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Tuesday it would provide UnitedHealth Group’s millions of fully insured members access to its workout classes for a year at no additional cost.

The members of the U.S. health insurer can enroll with Peloton starting Sept. 1.

Nearly 4 million of the insurer’s members can access thousands of Peloton’s live and on-demand fitness classes for strength, yoga, outdoor running, indoor cycling, walking and meditation.

At the end of a year, participants can renew the membership at the market rate directly through Peloton, it said.

Shares of Peloton were up 5% in early trade. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)