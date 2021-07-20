Osprey Funds CEO says US will approve Bitcoin ETF in 2022 ‘at earliest’ By Cointelegraph

Osprey Funds CEO says US will approve Bitcoin ETF in 2022 ‘at earliest’
The CEO of Osprey Funds — the issuer of over-the-counter trust OBTC —isn’t holding his breath for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the United States this year.
Speaking to Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Seana Smith on July 19, Greg King said he believes that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the leadership of Gary Gensler has so many things on its plate in 2021 that a BTC ETF approval is unlikely to make the cut.
