Oil rises after slide but COVID-19, supply concerns persist

LONDON — Oil edged up to about $69 a barrel on Tuesday after the previous session’s 7% slide, as a tight physical market offset some concerns about the impact on demand from rising COVID-19 infections and higher OPEC+ supply.

In a sign of tight supply, crude inventories in the United States are expected to fall for a ninth week.

OPEC expects world oil demand to grow by 6.6% in 2021 with the expansion focused on the second half of the year.

“Global demand still appears to be recovering dynamically, so the oil market should end up in supply deficit in the coming months despite the production hikes to be implemented by OPEC+,” said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.