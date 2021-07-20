Oil Renews Decline as U.S. Inventories Expand, Delta Spreads

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell after a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and as investors weighed the impact on demand from the rapid spread of the delta variant.

West Texas Intermediate lost 0.6% in early Asian trading, resuming declines after a rise on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report an 806,000 barrel gain in U.S. crude inventories, according to people familiar with the figures. The climb would be first since May, if confirmed by the Energy Information Administration later Wednesday. Gasoline holdings also expanded.