No hard fork love for Ethereum as ETH price falls to a three-week low By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

No hard fork love for Ethereum as ETH price falls to a three-week low

Ether (ETH) prices slid on Tuesday in tandem with Bitcoin’s (BTC) drop below $30,000.

The exchange rate dropped 5.41% to an intraday low of $1,720 — or roughly $400 above its 2018 all-time high price — which should serve as an important psychological support level.

price trends continue to influence Ether’s interim bias. Source: TradingView
Ether has crashed by more than 60% from its record highs. Source: TradingView