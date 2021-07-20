New Jersey AG Orders Cease-and-Desist to BlockFi By CoinQuora



New Jersey AG Orders Cease-and-Desist to BlockFi



On a late Monday evening, the Attorney General (AG) of New Jersey has ordered BlockFi a cease-and-desist. According to BlockFi CEO Zac Prince, the order requests them to stop accepting BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) clients residing in New Jersey.

With that said, Zac Prince shared their official statement in a Twitter thread on Monday night.

“We remain fully operational for our existing clients in New Jersey. All aspects of the BlockFi platform continue to be accessible to our clients in New Jersey. The order calls for BlockFi to stop accepting new BIA clients residing in New Jersey beginning July 22, 2021.”

Of note, BlockFi is a New Jersey-based multi-billion dollar crypto platform. It is one of the more prominent companies in the…

