Netflix Forecast Renews Concerns About Post-Pandemic Slump

Article content (Bloomberg) — Netflix Inc.’s post-pandemic hangover continues, with its latest subscriber forecast coming in well short of Wall Street estimates. The company expects to sign up 3.5 million new customers in the third quarter, compared with the 5.86 million analysts had projected. Still, its latest results show that Netflix’s forecasts can be conservative. It added 1.54 million customers in the second quarter, above the 1.12 million forecast by analysts and its own estimate of 1 million.

Article content This has been Netflix’s slowest start to the year since 2013, when it was operating in fewer than half as many countries. The company also said that customers are watching less TV this year on average than they did a year ago. “The pandemic has created unusual choppiness in our growth and distorts year-over-year comparisons,” the company said Tuesday in a letter to shareholders. Netflix, the world’s largest paid streaming service, is up against record-setting increases a year ago: The company signed up nearly 26 million new customers in the first half of 2020 as people stuck at home during the pandemic flocked to its movies and shows. Now it’s struggling to get back to more consistent growth. Investors initially sent the shares down 6.6% in response to the news, but concerns soon eased and the stock was down just 1% by 4:45 p.m. in New York.

Article content A stronger slate of new series in the second half of this year may help boost sign-ups. Netflix had fewer big shows to offer in the first half of this year, due in part to production delays in the early months of the pandemic. But its upcoming releases include new seasons of “La Casa de Papel” and “The Witcher,” two popular shows. “Covid-related production delays in 2020 have led to a lighter first half of 2021 slate that will build through the course of the year,” the company said. Two regions — Latin America and Asia-Pacific — accounted for almost all of Netflix’s subscriber growth. The company lost 430,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada, the first time it has shrunk at home in two years. Netflix’s shares surged 67% in 2020, but that rally has fizzled this year. The stock fell 2.3% in the first half of 2021, the company’s worst start since 2016.

Article content The company is looking to video games as a new source of growth. Netflix will add games to its streaming service in the next 12 months, and is going to develop products in-house. It will start as a test, but still represents an expansion into a whole new type of entertainment. Revenue for the second quarter rose 19% to $7.34 billion, just above analysts’ estimates of $7.32 billion. Earnings grew to $2.97 a share, shy of the $3.14 a share analysts predicted. This quarter, the company forecasts profit of $2.55 a share, ahead of estimates, with revenue meeting Wall Street projections of $7.48 billion. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

