Netflix Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Netflix (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Netflix announced earnings per share of $2.97 on revenue of $7.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $7.32B.

Netflix shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.43% from its 52 week high of $593.29 set on January 20. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 12.5% from the start of the year.

Netflix follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Netflix’s report follows an earnings beat by Prologis on Monday, who reported EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.01B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.4496 on revenue of $1.01B.

Alimentation Couchen A had beat expectations on June 29 with fourth quarter EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $12.24B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $11,835M.

