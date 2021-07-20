Neon Labs deploys cross-chain Ethereum Virtual Machine on Solana By Cointelegraph

Neon Labs deploys cross-chain Ethereum Virtual Machine on Solana
Blockchain developer Neon Labs has created a compatibility bridge between and Solana, opening the door to more cross-chain development opportunities for Ethereum programmers.
Neon’s Ethereum Virtual Machine, or EVM, has deployed via testnet on Solana, the company announced Tuesday. The EVN grants any decentralized application on Ethereum access to Solana’s high throughput capacity and lower gas fees. Essentially, Neon EVM allows anyone to run Ethereum contracts directly on the Solana blockchain.
