Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly

Bradly Lamb
For the love of all that is good, leave Naomi alone!

People just love latching onto the smallest of things to criticize and hate on Naomi Osaka for simply living her life the way she wants to.


And Megyn Kelly is one of those people.


Many fans were ecstatic (normal response). But conservative sports analyst Clay Travis and Megyn responded to the news by implying that Naomi was being hypocritical for being on the cover after deciding not to speak to press for her mental health (not normal response).

Let’s not forget the cover of (&amp; interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0


OK, there’s a lot to unpack here, but I will say that this is very indicative of bitter people behavior.

And Naomi’s response — in a now-deleted tweet — was absolutely golden: “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines. If you did that, you would’ve found I shot all of my covers last year. Instead, your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Naomi Osaka called out Megyn Kelly over criticism of the tennis star appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.


Perhaps misspelling Megyn’s name was an accident, but I really hope it wasn’t. And speaking as a journalist, if someone said this to me and I deserved it, I would simply quit my career and never speak again.

Of course, Megyn is, unfortunately, not the type of person to be introspective, so she continued her harassment of the athlete.

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.


Naturally, people were quick to accuse Megyn of racism —which she is absolutely no stranger to — because of her decision to target a Black Japanese woman.


@megynkelly @naomiosaka Your obsession with successful black women is weird but unsurprising. I hope you find a job soon.


Others pointed out that Megyn is willfully targeting someone who has publicly spoken out about her mental illness.

@megynkelly @naomiosaka Megyn, mocking someone who has dared to admit publicly that she struggles with mental illness is a dangerous game, and can harm countless others you will never know. Please stop this.


