Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly

And Naomi’s response — in a now-deleted tweet — was absolutely golden: “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines. If you did that, you would’ve found I shot all of my covers last year. Instead, your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Naomi Osaka called out Megyn Kelly over criticism of the tennis star appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Naomi Osaka / Sporting News / Via Twitter: @sportingnews

Perhaps misspelling Megyn’s name was an accident, but I really hope it wasn’t. And speaking as a journalist, if someone said this to me and I deserved it, I would simply quit my career and never speak again.