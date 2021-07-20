Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly

For the love of all that is good, leave Naomi alone!
People just love latching onto the smallest of things to criticize and hate on Naomi Osaka for simply living her life the way she wants to.
Many fans were ecstatic (normal response). But conservative sports analyst Clay Travis and Megyn responded to the news by implying that Naomi was being hypocritical for being on the cover after deciding not to speak to press for her mental health (not normal response).
And Naomi’s response — in a now-deleted tweet — was absolutely golden: “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines. If you did that, you would’ve found I shot all of my covers last year. Instead, your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”
Of course, Megyn is, unfortunately, not the type of person to be introspective, so she continued her harassment of the athlete.
Naturally, people were quick to accuse Megyn of racism —which she is absolutely no stranger to — because of her decision to target a Black Japanese woman.
Others pointed out that Megyn is willfully targeting someone who has publicly spoken out about her mental illness.
