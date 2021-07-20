Munich Re Q2 profit around 1.1 billion euros, beating expectations By Reuters



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The reinsurer Munich Re said on Tuesday that it posted a preliminary net profit in the second quarter of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.29 billion), better than analyst expectations.

The company said that it was “well on track” to meet its annual profit target of 2.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

(This story corrects headline to say Q2, not Q1)