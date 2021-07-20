Moderna dominates Wall St trading ahead of S&P 500 debut

Article content

Moderna’s stock tumbled in a volatile session on Tuesday, with the COVID-19 vaccine maker the most heavily traded company on Wall Street ahead of its debut in the S&P 500 on Wednesday.

Over $17 billion worth of the company’s shares had been exchanged by mid-afternoon, nearly nine times more than its $2 billion average over the past six months, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple was second-busiest stock during the session, with about $10 billion worth of its shares traded. Moderna joins the S&P 500 as of the start of trading on Wednesday. That means index funds managing over $5 trillion will have to buy about 17% of the company’s stock by Tuesday’s close, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.