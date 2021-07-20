Megan Thee Stallion Talks Rapping For Mom For First Time

“I was like, ‘OK, mama. Don’t whoop me, but I’m about to curse, OK?'”
Everyone knows that Megan Thee Stallion has got some bars, but what some people don’t know is that Megan’s late mother, Holly Thomas, aka Holly-Wood used to be a rapper.
“My mom was a rapper. She didn’t know I wanted to be a rapper, but I would literally watch her in the studio all day. I’m like, ‘This lady is everything,'” Megan recalled. “I didn’t want to tell her that I could rap until I was 18. I wanted to be perfect to her.”
“Finally, I went to college. I was like, ‘OK, I’ve probably held this secret in long enough’,” she said. “I started going to the studio by myself… I didn’t want her to shut me down.”
“I didn’t want her to say, ‘You’re not serious about this. You don’t know.'”
But when Megan was around the age of 20 that’s when she decided to tell her mom everything.
“I was like, ‘I can rap,’” Megan recalled. “She was like, ‘No you can’t… let me hear.’ I was like, ‘OK, mama. Don’t whoop me, but I’m about to curse, OK?’ So, I started going off and I’m cursing.”
“”She’s like, ‘Where did you learn all those words?!” Megan laughed while re-enacting her mom’s shocked face.
That moment taught Holly-Wood that her daughter has a unique talent. And in 2019 the world knew about Megan when she dropped her hit single “Big Ole Freak” from her 2018 EP, Tina Snow.
Sadly, Megan’s mom died in March of that same year and her death pushed the “Body” rapper to perfect her craft. Now, Megan is known as one of the best female rappers of all time!
