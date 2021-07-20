Man linked to Oath Keepers admits joining U.S. Capitol attack By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Members of the Oath Keepers militia group, including Jessica Marie Watkins (Far Left) who has since been indicted by federal authorities for her role in the siege on the Capitol, stand among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupying

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A fourth person linked to the Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty at a Washington federal court hearing on Tuesday to two criminal charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Caleb Berry, 20, who prosecutors said was in communication with a Florida-based Oath Keepers group, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

Berry is the fourth person affiliated with the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to riot charges and the 19th person so far to plead guilty to federal riot-related charges.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR