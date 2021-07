Man linked to Oath Keepers admits joining U.S. Capitol attack By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Members of the Oath Keepers militia group, including Jessica Marie Watkins (Far Left) who has since been indicted by federal authorities for her role in the siege on the Capitol, stand among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupying



By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A fourth person linked to the Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty at a Washington federal court hearing on Tuesday to two criminal charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Caleb Berry, 20, who prosecutors said was in communication with a Florida-based Oath Keepers group, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

Berry is the fourth person affiliated with the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to riot charges and the 19th person so far to plead guilty to federal riot-related charges.