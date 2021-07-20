Majority of institutional investors ready to buy digital assets, study says By Cointelegraph

Majority of institutional investors ready to buy digital assets, study says
New data shows that institutional investors’ interest in cryptocurrencies and crypto-related businesses is continuing to grow.
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto arm of the global asset management giant Fidelity Investments Inc, tasked Coalition Greenwich to survey 1,100 institutional investors to understand their expectations regarding digital asset investments.
