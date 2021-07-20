Local currency Chinese bond market could attract $400 bln a year – IIF

Article content

NEW YORK — Foreign flows to China’s local currency government bond market could balloon to $400 billion annually, an analysis from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday.

Central banks were behind 60% of the flows to local currency Chinese government bonds in the first quarter of 2021 as allocation of reserves to Chinese bonds continued to increase, the data showed.

While flows to Chinese bonds have continued to rise as the country opens up to foreign investors and its bonds are included in major indexes, “they remain small relative to China’s GDP and share of global trade,” said the IIF report.