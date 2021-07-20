July’s Bitcoin outflows rise to $15 million By BTC Peers

© Reuters. July’s Bitcoin outflows rise to $15 million
While several altcoins have recorded slight inflows since the beginning of July, will be closing its second consecutive week with significant outflows.
According to data from CoinShares, Bitcoin products and funds have witnessed $15 million worth of outflows since the beginning of July.
0 / @CoinSharesCo posts Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report. Read more from the 19 July 2021 report here: https://t.co/jAbYUrfY8WCc: @jbutterfill
