JPMorgan goes on a hiring spree for blockchain talents By BTC Peers



JPMorgan goes on a hiring spree for blockchain talents



America’s largest bank, JPMorgan (NYSE:), has gone on a hiring spree for top blockchain talents for its blockchain division Onyx.

The U.S. investment bank, which launched its commercialized blockchain service a few months ago, is seeking to fill positions across its auditing, marketing, and engineering departments, according to several posts on LinkedIn.

One of the openings JPMorgan is looking to filled in is the role of a “Software Engineer for Blockchain Platform”. As per the job posting, the ideal candidate should be conversant with blockchain security technologies, cryptography, proof-of-stake, Open source blockchain platform, and have experience with (ETH) and (BTC).

The person hired will be responsible for building the “architecture strategy and best practices for the Blockchain Engineering team and partners across the businesses in close collaboration with our technology executives and business/customer stakeholder.”

JPMorgan has already made some big recruits for Onyx. Earlier this year, the former Vice President of Global Commercial Marketing at Conde Nast, Ariana Gianacopoulos, joined Onyx as a Marketing Director. Also, a former Marketing Executive for IBM’s cloud services division, Ray Beharry, came on board as the Head of Marketing at Onyx.

It is obvious that JPMorgan is making a significant entry into the crypto space. Back in April, the banking giant began hunting for skilled Ethereum developers to fill up at least 64 positions.

