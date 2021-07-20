JP Morgan names UBS’s Boettcher as vice chair of EMEA investment banking By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files



ZURICH (Reuters) – JP Morgan has hired UBS executive Reinout Boettcher as vice chair of EMEA investment banking in Zurich, reporting jointly to Dorothee Blessing and Conor Hillery, according to a staff memo.

Boettcher will work with Switzerland Senior Country Officer Nick Bossart.

He was most recently head of global banking for UBS in Switzerland, covering Swiss corporate clients, project origination and execution.

Before that he worked in corporate finance with a focus on M&A advisory at Dresdner Bank in Frankfurt, according to the memo, which the bank confirmed.