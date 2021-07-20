Joshua Jackson Details Jodie Turner-Smith’s Proposal

“It was very beautiful. Incredibly romantic.”
The actors, spouses, and parents seem to have an endless mutual capacity for embodying all of our partnership goals — and then some — with ease.
Remember when Jodie revealed that Joshua’s Dawson’s Creek character was actually her childhood crush? How about the fact that Jodie’s “The Future Is Female Ejaculation” T-shirt inspired their first conversation? Also, have you ever heard Joshua talk about becoming a father? I mean, come on.
Well, it turns out there’s even more to love about these two. Joshua recounted Jodie’s proposal to him (they wed in 2019) during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, and not surprisingly, what he said about the special moment was just about as perfect as the story itself.
“I knew the moment she asked me,” Joshua told Jimmy Fallon, responding to the host’s question about whether the Dr. Death and Queen and Slim stars knew they were “destined” to marry.
“She asked me,” he reiterated. “On New Year’s Eve…we were in Nicaragua, it was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her. There was like a preamble, there was a lead up to it.”
Joshua wasn’t expecting his now-wife to propose when she did. “I did not know, but she was quite adamant,” he said. “And she was right. This is the best choice I ever made.”
On that note, let’s take a second to highlight Jodie’s flawless reaction to her husband’s comments last night:
