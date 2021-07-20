join our revolution By DailyCoin



Concordium to developers: join our revolution



Concordium has today unveiled an ambitious, industry-leading partnership programme for global developers as part of its ongoing commitment to build a credible, trusted and sustainable blockchain industry.

The programme offers developers a chance to work alongside some of the most respected names in the blockchain industry and help release the full potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.

Concordium’s platform offers access to a safe, transparent, regulatable and sustainable blockchain and cryptocurrency, marking the end of an era of anonymity and distrust that has undermined the development of the industry.

The Concordium platform differs from other industry participants by offering previously unseen guarantees of governance and transparency, without compromising privacy.

Users are identifiable and the provenance of every transaction is trackable, creating trust for users and meeting the needs of global regulators. At the same time, identities can be made available, but only if necessary

The Swiss-based company made its Mainnet debut in June, clearing the way for any developer or user to access the Concordium platform and – from today – start receiving financial support to work alongside the company in its mission to revolutionise the industry.

The newly-announced Concordium Free & Open Grants Programme offers developers up to USD20,000 for initial grants and USD75,000 for follow-up grants.

“We are not just a company, we are part of a community,”

said Lone Fønss Schrøder, Concordium’s chief executive.

“We know we can’t help this industry maximise its potential alone. That’s why we are supporting developers and asking them to join us.”

Developers will be able to work alongside members of Concordium’s Executive and Steering Committee, which includes some of the most respected names in the industry, such as ETH Zurich Prof. Ueli Mahrer and Prof. Hans Gersbach, Dr. Torben Pedersen Concordium’s CTO and Father of the Pedersen Commitment, and Michael Jackson former Skype COO and Mangrove Capital Partner.

“This is a two way street,”

said Torben Pryds Pedersen, Concordium’s CTO.

“All good science is collaborative. As an open and decentralized project, Concordium’s vision is grounded in reciprocity and giving back to developers and the science community. First, we created the Concordium Blockchain Research Center in Aarhus, then we announced the DevX Initiative and now, with this grants programme, we will support and strengthen the science and development behind blockchain and technology in general.”

Concordium believes credible participants in the blockchain industry must be responsible for driving change and building trust in the technology.

“The need is urgent,”

said Lone Fønss Schrøder.

“Failure to act risks delaying the broader adoption of the technology and will prevent businesses and consumers from benefiting from the potential blockchain and cryptocurrency offers.”

Concordium focuses on the requirements of developers and companies, taking into account future regulatory rules and doing so sustainably solves the problems that have so far prevented the widespread use of blockchain technology.

Concordium was founded by a non-profit Swiss foundation and is backed by a select group of respected academics and industry veterans. From its birth in 2018, it has combined the development of its own blockchain and cryptocurrency with a desire to help redefine the values upon which the industry has been associated.

The company’s combination of cutting-edge technology and commitment to a global rules-based system has attracted the interest of investors. Earlier this year, it successfully raised over USD 41m from private and strategic sales, valuing the company at USD4.45bn.

The Concordium Free & Open Grants Programme process is open to any developer or technology project eager to contribute to the Concordium and/or Rustlang ecosystems.

Applicants can find a list of areas in the Concordium Technology Stack that demand particular development here. The application is open to any developer or technology project, if you are interested you can apply here.

Grants are tracked transparently on GitHub and disbursed in Euros, US Dollars, or GTU, Concordium’s cryptocurrency.

