John Kerry Urges China to Help Break Climate ‘Suicide Pact’

The “fundamental truth” of the promises of the Paris agreement will not deliver what’s needed to halt global warming, Kerry said in a speech in a sprawling botanical garden on the outskirts of London. As things stand, temperatures will rise by 2.5-3 degrees Celsius, almost double the goal of limiting the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

(Bloomberg) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry warned of impending catastrophe if global leaders are unable to expand their climate commitments to prevent further warming of the planet.

Article content

“We’re already seeing dramatic consequences with 1.2 degrees of warming,” Kerry said. “To contemplate doubling that is to invite catastrophe.”

Also read: Key Climate Talks Are Headed for Trouble After G-7 Wrangling

Energy ministers from G-20 nations will meet in Naples, Italy, this week as pressure ratchets up on leaders to agree on meaningful action at the COP26 UN climate talks in Scotland starting Oct. 31. U.S. President Joe Biden has been hesitant to sign up to proposals to end power generation from coal, and phase out gasoline and diesel cars. He has also stalled on how much the world’s biggest economy will contribute to the $100 billion a year in finance needed to help the poorest nations pivot away from dirtier fuels.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com