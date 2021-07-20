Jeff Bezos, world’s richest man, set for space voyage

Article content VAN HORN — Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, is set on Tuesday to blast off aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN/jbyprzzympe/blue-origin.jpg launch vehicle for a suborbital flight as part of a history-making crew. The flight is a milestone in the American billionaire’s strategy to usher in a new era of private space travel. He is due to fly from a desert site in West Texas on an 11-minute voyage to the edge of space, nine days after Briton Richard Branson was aboard his competing space tourism company Virgin Galactic’s successful inaugural suborbital flight https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 from New Mexico.

Article content Branson got to space first, but Bezos is due to fly higher – 62 miles (100 km) for Blue Origin compared to 53 miles (86 km) for Virgin Galactic – in what experts call the world’s first https://www.blueorigin.com/news-archive/first-human-flight-updates unpiloted space flight with an all-civilian crew. Bezos, founder of ecommerce company Amazon.com Inc, and his brother Mark Bezos, a private equity executive, will be joined by two others. Pioneering female aviator Wally Funk https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/trailblazing-female-pilot-will-go-space-age-82-with-jeff-bezos-2021-07-01, 82, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-exploration-blueorigin/teenager-to-fly-with-bezos-in-inaugural-space-tourism-flight-idUSKBN2EL1ZJ?feedType=RSS&feedName=technologyNews, 18, are set to become the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

Article content “I am excited, but not anxious. We’ll see how I feel when I’m strapped into my seat,” Bezos told Fox Business Network on Monday. .”.. We’re ready. The vehicle’s ready.” The flight coincides with the anniversary of Americans Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin becoming the first humans to walk on the moon, on July 20, 1969. Funk was one of the so-called Mercury 13 group of women who trained to become NASA astronauts in the early 1960s but was passed over because of her gender. Daemen, Blue Origin’s first paying customer, is set to study physics and innovation management in the Netherlands. His father, who heads investment management firm Somerset Capital Partners, was on site to watch his son fly to space. The launch will also be witnessed by members of the Bezos family and Blue Origin employees, and a few spectators gathered along the highway before dawn.

Article content Barring technical or weather-related delays, New Shepard is due to blast off around 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT) from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural Texas town of Van Horn. MINUTES OF WEIGHTLESSNESS New Shepard is a 60-foot-tall (18.3-meters-tall) and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo that cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft. It is completely computer-flown and will have none of Blue Origin’s staff astronauts https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bezos-blue-origin-make-history-with-unpiloted-civilian-space-flight-2021-07-14 or trained personnel onboard. Virgin Galactic used a space plane with a pair of pilots onboard.

Article content New Shepard will hurtle at speeds upwards of 2,200 miles (3,540 km) per hour to an altitude of about 62 miles (100 km), the so-called Kármán line set by an international aeronautics body as defining the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space. After the capsule separates from the booster, the crew will be able to unbuckle for a few minutes of weightlessness. Then the capsule falls back to Earth under parachutes, using a last-minute retro-thrust system that expels a “pillow of air” for a soft landing in the Texas desert. The reusable booster has already flown twice to space. The launch is another step in the race to establish a space tourism sector that Swiss investment bank UBS estimates will reach $3 billion annually in a decade.

Article content Another billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, plans to send an all-civilian crew on a several-day orbital mission on his Crew Dragon capsule in September. Blue Origin aims for the first of two more passenger flights this year to happen in September or October. More than 6,000 people from at least 143 countries entered an auction to become the first paying customer. The auction winner, who made a $28 million bid, dropped out of Tuesday’s flight, opening the way for Daemen. Virgin Galactic has said 600 wealthy would-be citizen astronauts have also booked reservations, priced at about $250,000 per ticket. Branson has said he aims ultimately to lower the price to about $40,000 per seat. Bezos has a net worth of $206 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index https://www.bloomberg.com/billionaires. He stepped down this month as Amazon CEO but remains its executive chairman. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Van Horn, Texas; Additional reporting Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Will Dunhamand Timothy Heritage)

