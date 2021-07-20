Home Business Japan’s exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

TOKYO — Japan’s exports jumped in June

led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of

chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led

recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

Exports rose 48.6% in June from a year earlier, the fourth

straight month of double-digit gains, although growth was

largely exaggerated by a COVID-led plunge last year. Export

growth has remained strong even as a global chip shortage weighs

on Japan’s car output and shipments.

With consumer spending weakening due to renewed coronavirus

curbs in Tokyo, policymakers are counting on external demand to

pick up the slack.

In an encouraging sign for a trade-dependent economy,

exports grew 23.2% in the first half of this year, up for the

first time in five periods and exceeding pre-pandemic levels

seen in the first half of 2019. It was the fastest growth since

the first half of 2010.

The 48.6% year-on-year export growth beat a 46.2% increase

expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.6%

expansion in May, which was the sharpest monthly increase since

April 1980.

“China’s economy may be pausing but stimulus measures are

being taken. With the help of recovery in Europe and America, it

is expected to pick up again,” said Takeshi Minami, chief

economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. “That will help

Japanese exports remain in an uptrend, backed by car exports as

well as capital goods and information-related items.”

By destination, exports to China, Japan’s biggest trading

partner, rose 27.7% in the year to June, led by demand for

chip-making equipment, raw materials and plastic.

U.S.-bound exports grew 85.5% in June, driven by shipments

of cars, auto parts and motors.

Imports rose 32.7% in the year to June, more than the median

estimate for a 29.0% increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen

($3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion

yen surplus.

Japan’s economy shrank an annualized 3.9% in January-March

and likely barely grew in the second quarter, as the pandemic

took a toll on service spending.

($1 = 109.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

