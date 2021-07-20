Japanese shares snap 5-day losing streak ahead of Olympics holiday

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors bought cyclical stocks ahead of a long weekend that will mark the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, following a rebound in U.S. stocks.

Concerns that the event could worsen Japan’s COVID-19 outbreak and lead to political instability have, however, weighed on the market.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.75% to 27,870.66, crossing past the 200-day moving average, a key support, of 27,714.

The market will be closed for a national holiday until Monday as Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin on Friday.