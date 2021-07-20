Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.96% By Investing.com



Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.96%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.96% to hit a new 6-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Canon Inc (T:), which rose 9.24% or 229.0 points to trade at 2708.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Seiko Epson Cor (T:) added 5.15% or 94.0 points to end at 1919.0 and Nikon Corp. (T:) was up 2.98% or 29.0 points to 1001.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Inpex Corp. (T:), which fell 4.54% or 36.0 points to trade at 757.0 at the close. Dentsu Inc. (T:) declined 4.21% or 165.0 points to end at 3755.0 and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.06% or 23.0 points to 544.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2714 to 829 and 224 ended unchanged.

Shares in Canon Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.24% or 229.0 to 2708.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.62.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.15% or 0.76 to $67.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.14% or 0.78 to hit $69.40 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.40% or 7.25 to trade at $1816.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.21% to 109.67, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 129.15.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 93.002.