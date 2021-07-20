Japan June exports jump 48.6% year/year – MOF

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports rose 48.6% in

June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on

Wednesday.

The rise compared with a 46.2% increase expected by

economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 49.6% growth in May,

the sharpest monthly increase since April 1980.

Imports rose 32.7% in the year to June, versus the median

estimate for a 29.0% increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen

($3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion

yen surplus.

($1 = 109.9100 yen)

