Japan June exports jump 48.6% year/year – MOF

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s exports rose 48.6% in
June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Wednesday.
The rise compared with a 46.2% increase expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 49.6% growth in May,
the sharpest monthly increase since April 1980.
Imports rose 32.7% in the year to June, versus the median
estimate for a 29.0% increase.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen
($3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion
yen surplus.
For the POLL, click on
For the full tables, go to the MOF website at:
http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm
($1 = 109.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)