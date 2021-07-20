Japan exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s exports jumped in June
led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of
chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led
recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.
Exports rose 48.6% in June from a year earlier, the fourth
straight month of double-digit gains, although growth was
largely exaggerated by a COVID-led plunge last year. Export
growth has remained strong even as a global chip shortage weighs
on Japan’s car output and shipments.
Article content
With consumer spending weakening due to renewed coronavirus
curbs in Tokyo, policymakers are counting on external demand to
pick up the slack.
In an encouraging sign for a trade-dependent economy,
exports grew 23.2% in the first half of this year, up for the
first time in five periods and exceeding pre-pandemic levels
seen in the first half of 2019. It was the fastest growth since
the first half of 2010.
The 48.6% year-on-year export growth beat a 46.2% increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.6%
expansion in May, which was the sharpest monthly increase since
April 1980.
By destination, exports to China, Japan’s biggest trading
partner, rose 27.7% in the year to June, led by demand for
chip-making equipment, raw materials and plastic.
U.S.-bound exports grew 85.5% in June, driven by shipments
of cars, auto parts and motors.
Imports rose 32.7% in the year to June, bigger than the
median estimate for a 29.0% increase.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen
($3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion
yen surplus.
Japan’s economy shrank an annualized 3.9% in January-March
and likely barely grew in the second quarter, as the pandemic
took a toll on service spending.
($1 = 109.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)