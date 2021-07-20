Japan exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

on Japan’s car output and shipments.

growth has remained strong even as a global chip shortage weighs

largely exaggerated by a COVID-led plunge last year. Export

straight month of double-digit gains, although growth was

Exports rose 48.6% in June from a year earlier, the fourth

recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led

led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of

With consumer spending weakening due to renewed coronavirus

curbs in Tokyo, policymakers are counting on external demand to

pick up the slack.

In an encouraging sign for a trade-dependent economy,

exports grew 23.2% in the first half of this year, up for the

first time in five periods and exceeding pre-pandemic levels

seen in the first half of 2019. It was the fastest growth since

the first half of 2010.

The 48.6% year-on-year export growth beat a 46.2% increase

expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.6%

expansion in May, which was the sharpest monthly increase since

April 1980.

By destination, exports to China, Japan’s biggest trading

partner, rose 27.7% in the year to June, led by demand for

chip-making equipment, raw materials and plastic.

U.S.-bound exports grew 85.5% in June, driven by shipments

of cars, auto parts and motors.

Imports rose 32.7% in the year to June, bigger than the

median estimate for a 29.0% increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen

($3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion

yen surplus.

Japan’s economy shrank an annualized 3.9% in January-March

and likely barely grew in the second quarter, as the pandemic

took a toll on service spending.

($1 = 109.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)