Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.50% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.50%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 1.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 7.03% or 1290 points to trade at 19640 at the close. Meanwhile, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) added 4.35% or 120 points to end at 2878 and Perrigo (TASE:) was up 3.77% or 550 points to 15140 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Harel (TASE:), which fell 1.37% or 43 points to trade at 3097 at the close. Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.34% or 40 points to end at 2950 and OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.98% or 30 points to 3026.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 291 to 181 and 23 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.60% or 0.40 to $66.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.60% or 0.41 to hit $69.03 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.07% or 1.35 to trade at $1810.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.20% to 3.2917, while EUR/ILS fell 0.41% to 3.8752.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 93.055.