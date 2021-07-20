Is Covanta a Good Green Energy Stock to Own? By StockNews



Is Covanta a Good Green Energy Stock to Own?



The shares of Covanta (CVA) have been rallying over the past few months, driven by investors’ optimism surrounding its proposed sale to EQT (NYSE:) Infrastructure. However, the company is currently being investigated regarding the sale. So, let’s find out if the stock can shrug off investors’ investigatory concerns and continue rallying based on the increasing demand for waste management services. Read on.Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:), which is based in Morristown, N.J., is a well-known company in the waste management space. It owns and operates infrastructure to convert waste to energy (WtE) and is engaged in related waste transport and disposal and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Its stock’s price has soared 17.8% over the past month and 48.2% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $19.97, after hitting its 52-week high of $20.02.

Investors’ optimism surrounding CVA’s proposed sale to EQT Infrastructure is a key driver in the stock’s price rise. However, the proposed acquisition is subject to CVA shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals, and the company is currently being investigated regarding the proposed sale. In addition, hedge fund sentiment in the stock remained unchanged in the first quarter. So, it’s uncertain if CVA can continue rallying in the near term.

