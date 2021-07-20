Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Intuitive Surgical announced earnings per share of $3.92 on revenue of $1.46B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $1.27B.

Intuitive Surgical shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.09% from its 52 week high of $965.98 set on July 20. They are outperforming the which is up 14.28% from the start of the year.

Intuitive Surgical follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Intuitive Surgical’s report follows an earnings beat by HCA on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $4.37 on revenue of $14.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $13.61B.

Natera Inc had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $-1.05 on revenue of $126.12M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.07 on revenue of $127.42M.

