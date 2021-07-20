India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.76% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.76% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.94% or 177.10 points to trade at 3159.05 at the close. Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) added 1.54% or 112.35 points to end at 7424.70 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.09% or 26.25 points to 2434.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.51% or 13.95 points to trade at 383.00 at the close. IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 3.38% or 34.30 points to end at 981.55 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.61% or 33.05 points to 1233.35.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 6.04% to 3159.20, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.52% to settle at 7423.20 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which gained 0.97% to close at 2433.90.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.32% to 982.10 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.65% to settle at 1232.70 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.39% to 118.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1323 to 368 and 41 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2010 fell and 1082 advanced, while 97 ended unchanged.

Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.94% or 177.10 to 3159.05. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.54% or 112.35 to 7424.70. Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.04% or 179.85 to 3159.20. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 1.52% or 111.20 to 7423.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.14% to 13.2050.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.46% or 8.35 to $1817.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.14% or 0.09 to hit $66.44 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.07% or 0.05 to trade at $68.67 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.30% to 74.624, while EUR/INR fell 0.40% to 87.9550.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 92.922.

