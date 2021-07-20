IMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund – World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund and World Bank 2021 annual meetings will be held in a hybrid format from Oct. 11-17 with officials from member countries invited to attend in person, but public events and press conferences held virtually, the IMF said on Tuesday.

IMF and World Bank Group buildings will be open only to essential staff, certain government ministers and governors and delegates attending the meetings, the Fund said.

The IMF said it and the World Bank Group “will continue to monitor the worldwide epidemiological situation and if needed, amend this plan in accordance with relevant guidance” from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR