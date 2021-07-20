Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

Article content

ELGIN, Ill. — Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which ended June 19, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company’s operations and financial results.

Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (833) 772-0398. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 6091366.