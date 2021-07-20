H.J. Russell Selects DESTINI Estimator As Preconstruction Solution

Article content

As Russell’s estimating team expands into new offices located in Dallas, they will now utilize a single integrated solution instead of splitting their projects between Sage and Excel. With their focus on many multifamily projects, Russell’s preconstruction team finds that DESTINI Estimator’s database functionality paired with conceptual estimating ability within one reliable integrated database system and hosted offering were several of the driving points for choosing Beck Technology.

Russell is one of Beck’s first client partnerships to adopt the new hosted environment, as well as the Power BI dashboard set up. Russell began using Estimator in July 2021 for all its projects. Michael Brown, Implementation Specialist at Beck Technology, says implementing Russell happened extremely fast and according to Chris Torbert, Head of Sales, Russell was so confident with the benefits and functionality of the system, the company signed a multi-year deal with Beck Technology.

“The Beck team has been very professional, organized, and willing to answer our questions and meet our needs, especially during the implementation phase. DESTINI is a very powerful software that allows us to work in a more collaborative way, helps us to find differences between estimates’ versions faster, and provides useful reports that can be customized. The hosted environment has been a solution for our company and the Beck Technology team has been on top of any issue or concern. Also, the Power BI dashboard set up has provided a good insight of data visualization and analysis and it is good to know that the company is working to provide report templates that can be easily managed by the users,” said Carina Mansilla, senior estimator at Russell.

ABOUT H. J. RUSSELL & COMPANY

Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned construction services and real estate development firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex, high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill, including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the HHRM JV and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture with Clark Construction and Smoot Construction. Today, the company is at number 25 on the BE Top 100 list. Visit hjrussell.com to learn more about the firm.