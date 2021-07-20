Grayscale sets sights on institutional DeFi fund By Cointelegraph

Grayscale sets sights on institutional DeFi fund
Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of digital asset management giant Grayscale, has announced a new investment vehicle for the firm targeted at decentralized finance (DeFi) assets.
Sonnenshein announced Grayscale’s planned DeFi Fund and Index during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Detailing the purpose of the new product, the Grayscale CEO said the fund would offer exposure to DeFi assets, such as Uniswap (UNI) and Aave, for its institutional clients.
