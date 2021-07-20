Gold slips as dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

Article content

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% at $1,808.90 per ounce.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries bounced off five-month lows, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* The dollar, also considered a safe bet during geopolitical uncertainties, held near a 3-1/2-month peak against its rivals, potentially trimming appetite for gold by making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.