Gold gains as rising COVID-19 cases attract safe-haven bids

Gold prices climbed on Tuesday as concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant lured investors to the safe-haven metal, with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields providing a further boost.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,818.45 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. EDT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,819.40.

The precious metal has jumped about 4.3% from more than a two-month low hit last month, but is down 4% since the start of the year.

“A lot of people in the gold market have taken their eyes off the ball this year, but if we get more bad news on the COVID front and equities remain weak, you could get just that flight- to-safety buy in a market that can wake up pretty quick,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.