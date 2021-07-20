Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.55% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.55%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.55%, while the index gained 0.22%, and the index gained 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.23% or 0.220 points to trade at 10.100 at the close. Meanwhile, Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) added 2.06% or 1.450 points to end at 71.690 and Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.97% or 4.25 points to 220.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.28% or 0.370 points to trade at 28.620 at the close. Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) declined 1.20% or 0.820 points to end at 67.780 and SAP SE (DE:) was down 1.12% or 1.370 points to 121.330.

The top performers on the MDAX were Duerr AG (DE:) which rose 2.87% to 34.460, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.86% to settle at 120.55 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which gained 2.62% to close at 42.155.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 4.16% to 80.14 in late trade, Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which lost 3.51% to settle at 123.800 and Zalando SE (DE:) which was down 2.78% to 94.44 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 2.62% to 42.155, Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was up 1.34% to settle at 19.642 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 0.99% to close at 20.345.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.07% to 53.980 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.00% to settle at 48.550 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.37% to 72.050 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 457 to 232 and 64 ended unchanged.

Shares in RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 1.28% or 0.370 to 28.620. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; down 2.07% or 1.140 to 53.980.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.01% to 22.66.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.07% or 1.35 to $1810.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.81% or 0.54 to hit $66.89 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.80% or 0.55 to trade at $69.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1777, while EUR/GBP rose 0.24% to 0.8647.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 93.032.