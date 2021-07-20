FX stabilizes, worries over Delta variant persist

Matilda Colman
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

held stable on Tuesday after losses in the previous session, as

traders and analysts expected worries about the Delta variant’s

spread to keep pressuring markets in the region.

The Hungarian forint edged up 0.09%, trading at

359.50 per euro — near a two-and-a-half month low — and just

below the psychological and technical barrier of 360 that it

tested in the previous session.

If that level is significantly broken, the currency could

rise up to 364, brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

“Due to the negative global sentiment and the firming dollar

the forint is stuck around 360, and could stay here until next

week’s rate meeting,” an FX trader in Budapest said.

“An appropriately-sized rate hike could strengthen the

currency then.”

The central bank of Hungary will hold a rate-setting meeting

next Tuesday. It hiked the benchmark rate by 30 basis points in

June to fight inflation.

The Polish zloty edged down 0.02% to trade at

4.5977 versus the common currency.

The zloty could further weaken and test the barrier of 4.63

in the next few days as it is pressured by the deteriorating

global sentiment as well as local factors, Bank Millennium wrote

in a note.

Local risks include the “dovish narrative of the National

Bank of Poland,” the impending decision of the Supreme Court

about Swiss franc loans and the renewal of the dispute with the

European Union over the rule of law, the bank said.

Unlike central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic, the

National Bank of Poland did not raise rates and continues its

dovish rhetoric.

Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated in an interview on

Tuesday that the bank should not rush possible decisions on

increases in interest rates because of high uncertainty over the

impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Stock markets in the region firmed, with Prague

leading gains and adding 0.8%.

Budapest was up 0.46%. Shares of Hungarian

pharmaceutical company Richter were up 1.25% by 0819

GMT after the company’s uterine fibroid medicine was approved by

the European Commission.

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing

by Uttaresh.V)

