FX stabilizes, worries over Delta variant persist

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
held stable on Tuesday after losses in the previous session, as
traders and analysts expected worries about the Delta variant’s
spread to keep pressuring markets in the region.
The Hungarian forint edged up 0.09%, trading at
359.50 per euro — near a two-and-a-half month low — and just
below the psychological and technical barrier of 360 that it
tested in the previous session.
If that level is significantly broken, the currency could
rise up to 364, brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
“Due to the negative global sentiment and the firming dollar
the forint is stuck around 360, and could stay here until next
week’s rate meeting,” an FX trader in Budapest said.
“An appropriately-sized rate hike could strengthen the
currency then.”
The central bank of Hungary will hold a rate-setting meeting
next Tuesday. It hiked the benchmark rate by 30 basis points in
June to fight inflation.
The Polish zloty edged down 0.02% to trade at
4.5977 versus the common currency.
The zloty could further weaken and test the barrier of 4.63
in the next few days as it is pressured by the deteriorating
global sentiment as well as local factors, Bank Millennium wrote
in a note.
Local risks include the “dovish narrative of the National
Bank of Poland,” the impending decision of the Supreme Court
about Swiss franc loans and the renewal of the dispute with the
European Union over the rule of law, the bank said.
Unlike central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic, the
National Bank of Poland did not raise rates and continues its
dovish rhetoric.
Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated in an interview on
Tuesday that the bank should not rush possible decisions on
increases in interest rates because of high uncertainty over the
impact of the pandemic on the economy.
Stock markets in the region firmed, with Prague
leading gains and adding 0.8%.
Budapest was up 0.46%. Shares of Hungarian
pharmaceutical company Richter were up 1.25% by 0819
GMT after the company’s uterine fibroid medicine was approved by
the European Commission.
