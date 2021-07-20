FX stabilizes, worries over Delta variant persist

Article content BUDAPEST — Central European currencies held stable on Tuesday after losses in the previous session, as traders and analysts expected worries about the Delta variant’s spread to keep pressuring markets in the region. The Hungarian forint edged up 0.09%, trading at 359.50 per euro — near a two-and-a-half month low — and just below the psychological and technical barrier of 360 that it tested in the previous session. If that level is significantly broken, the currency could rise up to 364, brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

Article content “Due to the negative global sentiment and the firming dollar the forint is stuck around 360, and could stay here until next week’s rate meeting,” an FX trader in Budapest said. “An appropriately-sized rate hike could strengthen the currency then.” The central bank of Hungary will hold a rate-setting meeting next Tuesday. It hiked the benchmark rate by 30 basis points in June to fight inflation. The Polish zloty edged down 0.02% to trade at 4.5977 versus the common currency. The zloty could further weaken and test the barrier of 4.63 in the next few days as it is pressured by the deteriorating global sentiment as well as local factors, Bank Millennium wrote in a note. Local risks include the “dovish narrative of the National

Article content Bank of Poland,” the impending decision of the Supreme Court about Swiss franc loans and the renewal of the dispute with the European Union over the rule of law, the bank said. Unlike central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic, the National Bank of Poland did not raise rates and continues its dovish rhetoric. Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated in an interview on Tuesday that the bank should not rush possible decisions on increases in interest rates because of high uncertainty over the impact of the pandemic on the economy. Stock markets in the region firmed, with Prague leading gains and adding 0.8%. Budapest was up 0.46%. Shares of Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter were up 1.25% by 0819 GMT after the company’s uterine fibroid medicine was approved by

Article content the European Commission. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1034 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech EURHUF= Hungary 0 EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romania EURHRK= Croatia EURRSD= Serbian 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1186.48 1177.010 +0.80% +15.51 0 % .BUX Budapes 47484.7 47268.49 +0.46% +12.77 t 2 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2218.46 2205.86 +0.57% +11.82 % .BETI Buchare 11899.9 11845.54 +0.46% +21.36 st 7 % .SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> % .CRBEX Zagreb 1917.55 1915.69 +0.10% +10.25 % .BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e> .SOFIX Sofia 562.84 563.26 -0.07% +25.77 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R s CZ5YT=R s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R s PL5YT=R s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interba nk Czech 1.21 1.56 1.80 0.69 Rep Hungary 1.69 2.02 2.21 1.07 Poland 0.28 0.35 0.45 0.21 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)

