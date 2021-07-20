FTX smashes crypto funding record with $900m raise to become exchange decacorn By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
FTX, the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, has closed a $900 million funding round – highlighting once again that venture capitalists are shrugging off market turmoil in their quest to uncover quality blockchain plays.

The Series B investment round had over 60 participants, including Softbank (OTC:), Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Multicoin, VanEck and the Paul Tudor Jones Family.