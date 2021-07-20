Friends Co-Creator Addresses Show’s Lack Of Diversity

The one where they sort of take accountability.
What is the hit ’90s sitcom Friends without a discussion of its more than subpar representation and diversity?
“It was, to a certain extent, a product of the time period and of my own ignorance,” Kauffman said on an episode of CNN’s special History of a Sitcom. “There were Black shows and there were white shows. There weren’t a lot of shows that were interracial.”
“I guess at the time I was thinking, ‘This is what I know,'” she continued.
But this isn’t the first time Marta has addressed Friends’ lack of diversity. Last year, during an ATX TV panel, Marta said, “I wish I knew then what I know today…I would’ve made very different decisions.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!