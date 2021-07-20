France’s Orange submits interest for stake in Ethio Telecom – official

Article content

ADDIS ABABA — France’s telecom firm Orange has submitted an expression of interest to participate in the ongoing partial privatization of Ethiopia’s Ethio Telecom firm, Ethiopia’s ambassador to Paris said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Henok Teferra Shawl said in a tweet Orange had “formally submitted interest to participate in the partial privatization of @ethiotelecom.”

Last month, Ethiopia launched a tendering process for the proposed sell-off of a 40% stake in the state-owned carrier Ethio Telecom to private investors, part of the government’s broader plan to open up the Horn of Africa country’s economy.