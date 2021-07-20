Florence Pugh Story About Scarlett Johansson’s Daughter

My new favorite MCU best friends.
Hello, it’s me again, the person who literally can’t stop yelling about Marvel and, as of right now, can’t stop crying over Black Widow.
On top of loving these characters, it’s been so fun to see that the Black Widow cast actually became a family while filming.
In an interview with IMDb, Scarlett and Florence discussed what it was like filming the massive car chase scene for “five hours in the summer heat of Budapest.”
Scarlett explained that they were literally “stuck together” while shooting the moments on the motorcycle, and they couldn’t get up between takes because of their harnesses.
“We were just stuck together for so many hours, and [Florence] would just do really annoying little things behind me, like pull little pieces of hair,” Scarlett joked.
This is when Florence adorably shared that while she and Scarlett were stuck together, Scarlett’s daughter “would keep on delivering us ice cream because it was so hot.”
“Scarlett wouldn’t be allowed it because she’s not allowed dairy, so she’d be really annoyed that I was eating delicious ice cream right behind her,” Florence explained.
If you’ve experienced one of Florence’s “Cooking with Flo” segments on her Instagram, you probably know that she takes her ice cream VERY seriously.
I also LOVE this story because in an interview with Glamour, Flo explained that Scarlett was constantly sharing her food on the Black Widow set, so her daughter doing the same is so pure.
Anyway, that’s the adorable Scarlett and Flo story for today. I just love their friendship so much and would honestly love to hang out with them.
