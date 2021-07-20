Evergrande Investors Flee as Fears of Liquidity Crisis Intensify

Article content (Bloomberg) — Investor confidence in China Evergrande Group is collapsing amid mounting signs that the world’s most indebted developer faces a cash crunch. The property giant’s stock tumbled to a four-year low on Tuesday, extending its two-day loss to 28% and wiping out a surge last week that was fueled by hopes for a special dividend. Several of Evergrande’s local and offshore bonds sank to all-time lows, with its 2025 dollar note tumbling to 54 cents. Contagion worries dragged down other junk-rated Chinese issuers, sending bonds of some developers sliding by as much as 3 cents on the dollar.

Article content Long-simmering doubts about Evergrande’s financial health have intensified this week, after the company had a $20 million bank deposit frozen by a local court and was hit with a property sales ban by a city government alleging it had failed to set aside enough funds in a pre-sale escrow account. The developments have stoked concern that Evergrande isn’t selling properties and other assets fast enough to repay liabilities that swelled to the equivalent of $301 billion at the end of 2020. “Evergrande’s debt risk is quickly piling up,” said Ma Dong, a partner at Beijing-based bond fund BG Capital Management. “The size of the frozen assets is small, but investors are concerned that more creditors will take similar actions.”

Article content While Evergrande has emerged from past liquidity crises intact, some investors are betting this time will be different as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government becomes more tolerant of defaults. Some large state-owned banks have already reduced their lending to Evergrande, though the developer has said repeatedly that its relationships with creditors are normal. The risk is that a major payment failure at Evergrande ripples through China’s financial system, eroding confidence in other highly leveraged property companies, shadow lenders and even some banks. Officials from China’s top financial regulator told Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan at the end of last month that he should solve his company’s debt problems as quickly as possible, emphasizing the need to avoid major economic shocks, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.

Article content Evergrande didn’t respond to a request for comment. The frozen bank deposit has made some creditors question whether Evergrande still enjoys implicit support from Chinese authorities, said Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging-market corporate debt at Barings UK. “The key thing to watch now is if other banks or trust companies rush to demand loan repayment or freeze assets,” Lawal said, adding that any news of successful asset sales by Evergrande may help calm investor nerves. Bloomberg reported on Monday that Evergrande is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong for its bottled water business, though the sale would only raise a few hundred million dollars and take place next year. The Shenzhen-based developer has some $80 billion worth of equity in non-property businesses that could help generate liquidity if sold, Agnes Wong, a Hong Kong-based analyst with BNP Paribas SA, wrote in a June report.

Article content Whether Evergrande will be able to secure attractive prices for those assets remains to be seen. All of its key listed units have tumbled in recent weeks, with the market calue of Evergrande Property Services market shrinking by about $17 billion since its February high. Evergrande New Energy Vehicle is down more than $60 billion in the period. This week’s rout began on Monday morning, after traders circulated a court ruling on a loan dispute between Evergrande and China Guangfa Bank Co. The court froze a 132 million yuan ($20 million) deposit held by Evergrande’s main onshore subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group, at Guangfa Bank’s request. Late Monday, news emerged that the Chinese city of Shaoyang had halted sales at two of Evergrande’s residential projects. Shaoyang’s government said it took the action after Evergrande didn’t properly handle pre-sale funds and intentionally evaded supervision, according to a statement posted on the local housing department’s website.

Article content Residential sales are a key source of cash flow for the developer, which has been paring its borrowings and met a key debt metric required by regulators as of June 30. Evergrande collected 321 billion yuan of cash from sales activities in the first half of this year, it said in a July 1 statement. Chinese developers sell residential properties before construction is completed, but are required to deposit funds from such sales in supervised bank accounts. The escrow accounts are designed to prevent cash-strapped builders from abandoning projects. In one of the Shaoyang developments, Evergrande sold properties equivalent to 290 million yuan this year as of July 13, but only 106 million yuan was deposited in the escrow account, according to the local government statement. It said that for another project, about 17 million yuan was deposited, versus 238 million yuan of sales. The sales halt lasts until Oct. 13, and Evergrande can’t use funds currently deposited in supervised bank accounts. Evergrande will discuss plans for a special dividend at a board meeting on July 27, but the developer is unlikely to fund such a plan with cash, according to CCB International analysts. They predict the most likely outcome would involve a share distribution in Evergrande New Energy Vehicle. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

