European travel demand drives easyJet summer comeback

Article content LONDON — EasyJet plans to fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in July-September as a travel recovery takes hold in mainland Europe, and Britain is expected to catch-up in the coming weeks. The British airline said it was confident on demand for the summer and autumn, issuing its most buoyant update since the start of the pandemic almost a year and a half ago, and allowing it to lift capacity from just 17% of 2019 levels in March-June. The travel pick-up has to date been led by the European Union, said easyJet, leading it to shift planes from Britain to markets including Scandinavia and Holland.

Article content Two-thirds of bookings are currently coming from the rest of Europe, while normally its business is evenly split between Britain and the continent, but easyJet expects that to change now travel rules for fully-vaccinated Britons have been relaxed. “I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that the UK demand will follow the same pattern that we’re seeing outside the UK in mainland Europe,” chief executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Tuesday. Lundgren has been one of the most vocal critics of Britain’s approach to travel over the last two months, slamming last-minute changes which have resulted in booking surges and mass cancellations. Britain should add more countries to its “green list” of low-risk destinations, Lundgren said.